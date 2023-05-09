Arizona House Democratic leader Cano to step down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona House Democratic Leader Andrés Cano has announced plans to resign from office at the end of this legislative session to pursue a graduate degree at Harvard.

"I am committed to seeing the state budget process move forward until the very end, but I have important news to share with you: I have accepted a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pursue graduate studies at the Harvard Kennedy School," Cano shared in a press release.

Cano, 30, represents Arizona Legislative District 20, situated in Pima County and largely on Tucson's west side. He first won election to the state legislature in 2018, and was elected House Minority Leader in 2022.

In addition, Cano serves as director of the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona's LGBTQ+ Alliance Fund. Cano says he will step down from that position as well in June.

Cano indicated in his statement that his resignation signals a temporary break:

"As a first-generation college graduate, never in my wildest dreams did I think an opportunity like this would come my way," Cano's statement says. "I want to be prepared for my next chapter in public service."

Arizona state law says legislative vacancies are filled by members from the same party, first nominated by the party's state chairperson, then appointed by the local board of supervisors.

The current session of the Arizona State Legislature adjourns Friday, May 26.