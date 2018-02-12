Arizona hotel ranks as one of the nation's most romantic

A hotel in Sedona was named one of the top five most romantic in the United States, according to TripAdvisor.

The honor goes to The Inn Above Oak Creek.

According to a press release from the travel site, the rankings are based on reviews and opinions of travelers "with emphasis placed on reviews marked as a couples stay."

Below is the list of the top 10 most romantic in the nation:

1. Belamere Suites, Perrysburg, OH

2. Desert Riviera Hotel, Palm Springs, CA

3. Land End's Inn, Provincetown, MA

4. The Kehoe House, Savannah, GA

5. The Inn Above Oak Creek, Sedona, AZ

6. Lookout Point Lakeside Inn, Hot Springs, AR

7. The Inn at Thorn Hill & Spa, Jackson, NH

8. Hotel Cheval, Paso Robles, CA

9. Huff House Inn and Cabins, Jackson, WY

10. Stephanie Inn, Cannon Beach, OR

Below is a list of the most romantic hotels in the world: