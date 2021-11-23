Arizona hospital executives issue plea as virus cases rise

PHOENIX (AP) — Hospital executives and public health authorities across Arizona are pleading for people to get vaccinated and do everything possible to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Hospitals are girding for another surge in cases that threatens once again to overwhelm the state’s health care system.

The numbers of coronavirus infections and hospital stays are trending up, as they did this time last year as families gathered for the holidays, culminating in a crushing demand at hospitals.

Hospital executives and state health officials held a news conference Tuesday asking people to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings if they feel sick and to wear masks when in crowded areas.

