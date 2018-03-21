Arizona high court won't block vote on school voucher law

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Supreme Court won't block a voter referendum on Arizona's massive new school voucher program.

The high court's Wednesday ruling is a major victory for the grassroots group of parents and teachers that collected signatures to block the law.

Barring a repeal of the 2017 law backed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, the measure expanding the voucher program to all students will be on the November ballot.

A lower court judge said voucher supporters didn't have a right to sue because the Legislature removed that in 2015 before restoring it during last year's legislative session. The high court agreed with that decision.

The voucher law was a major priority of Ducey and was backed by school choice group American Federation for Children, formerly led by now-Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.