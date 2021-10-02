Arizona grocery chain Bashas’ sold to California grocer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Arizona grocery chain has been sold to an independent regional California grocer.

After nearly 90 years of operations, Bashas’ Family of Stores has signed an agreement to be acquired by Raley’s Holding Company, which is a grocer based in California. Raley’s Holding Company has been operating since 1935, with operations of 124 stores in northern California and Nevada, and now Arizona, according to a press release from Bashas'.

With over 100 grocery stores in Arizona, Bashas' also operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets.

On Friday, during a presentation, president and CEO of Bashas’ Edward “Trey” Basha, and president and CEO of Raley’s Holding Company Keith Knopf assured store members that store banners, employment, and operations will remain the same across stores in Arizona.

“Today’s announcement represents the beginning of Bashas’ next, exciting chapter as a fully formed operating company within the larger Raley’s enterprise. In Raley’s we will have a partner who will ensure we continue delivering exceptional customer and member experiences at a time when regional grocery competition has never been tougher – while staying true to the values that have shaped our history over 90 years," Edward “Trey” Basha said.

Trey said although the Basha family will not have ownership roles, they look forward to seeing the business succeed.

“Today marks an important milestone in the ongoing legacy of two great companies. We are humbled to assume stewardship of the Bashas’ organization. Raley’s history of respecting the legacy of the brands we acquire assures continuity for Bashas’ customers, employees, and business partners and, on behalf of our 13,000 employees, I want to welcome Bashas’ team members to our organization,” said Keith Knopf. “The Bashas’ company is strong and well-positioned in the market. We are confident that with our robust digital capabilities and combined purchasing power, we can further enhance the overall customer experience.”

