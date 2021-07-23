Arizona governor renews vaccination push as virus cases rise

PHOENIX, Ariz. — As COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb in Arizona, the governor is reiterating calls for people to get vaccinated but is also maintaining it is a personal choice.
Republican Gov. Doug Ducey said Friday that vaccines will never be mandated.
But he also called them ``the surest way of keeping you and your loved ones safe.
His statement comes not long after the state's dashboard reported 1,479 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest daily case number in over a week. It also reported seven more deaths. This brings Arizona's totals since the pandemic began to 914,132 cases and 18,144 deaths.
We have a proven solution with the vaccine, so we will not close any businesses, schools will remain open for in-person instruction and there will be no mask mandate. See my statement here: https://t.co/e7bot3OJZD @AZDHS 2/2— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 23, 2021