Arizona governor renews vaccination push as virus cases rise

PHOENIX, Ariz. — As COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb in Arizona, the governor is reiterating calls for people to get vaccinated but is also maintaining it is a personal choice.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey said Friday that vaccines will never be mandated.

But he also called them ``the surest way of keeping you and your loved ones safe.

His statement comes not long after the state's dashboard reported 1,479 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest daily case number in over a week. It also reported seven more deaths. This brings Arizona's totals since the pandemic began to 914,132 cases and 18,144 deaths.