Arizona Gov., health officials urge flu vaccinations amid ongoing pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and health officials are urging Arizonans to get a flu shot as quickly as possible, with COVID-19 stretching hospitals to the limit.

Last year, Arizona recorded its highest number of flu cases. Pima County Health Department working alongside El Rio Health is hoping to prevent that by offering free flu shots.

Health officials say that you should get the shot by the end of October, and that this year it's more important than ever.

Pima County Vaccine Prevention Disease Manager Crystal Rambaud said "So it's really important that we prevent the one we can prevent with a vaccine, which is [the] flu. We can't prevent COVID yet, [its] but important for us to reduce the amount of respiratory illnesses that are circulating. And the best way to do that is get vaccinated with [a] flu shot".

You can also call the health department with your insurance information to see which providers can offer that shot.