Arizona GOP budget holdouts near win on tax cut changes

A pair of Republican Arizona lawmakers who objected to a $1.9 billion tax cut in a $12.8 billion GOP budget deal are close to winning major concessions that would secure their support for the spending plan. But a deal expected to be finalized Thursday came to a halt over the tax cut’s effects on city revenue. AP photo.
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 14:59:05-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A pair of Republican Arizona lawmakers who objected to a $1.9 billion tax cut in a $12.8 billion GOP budget deal are close to winning major concessions that would secure their support for the spending plan. But a deal expected to be finalized Thursday came to a halt over the tax cut’s effects on city revenue.

The changes include smaller tax cuts until actual revenue comes in above projections and a much larger paydown of state debt. Senate President Karen Fann cautioned Thursday evening that any of the details could change until a deal is sealed.

