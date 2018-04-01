Arizona Gives Day is on Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona Gives Day kicks off on Tuesday, April 3, and this year, more than 1,000 nonprofit organizations are set to participate this year. People across the state will be asked to "invest in Arizona," and their donations will go towards a variety of causes that are doing work to better the well-being of Arizona.

Since 2013 when the event was founded, Arizona Gives Day has raised more than $10.14 million for nonprofit organizations across the state.

"Arizona Gives Day is striving to build a community of philanthropists and help everyone understand that it does not matter what your income might be," said Laurie Liles, president and CEO of Arizona Grantmakers Forum. "Anyone can make a difference with any dollar amount they are able to give."

People make their donations online. They can make a one-time donation, recurring donation, and also schedule a donation for Arizona Gives Day.

One of the organizations involved this year is The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Spokesperson Norma Cable explained this day of giving comes at a great time of year, as it's a few months after the holiday season, where people often having giving on their minds.

"For us, this is a great chance to kind of, put the spotlight on the things that we can do to fight hunger together," Cable said. "We're a community food bank, so we really do need everyone's support. That is the way that we work."

More than 18,000 donors helped raise $2.47 million for nonprofits on last year's day of giving. This year, organizers hope to raise even more money.

"I can't think of a better, easier and more feel good way to give back than by supporting your favorite cause on Arizona Gives Day," said Joel Johnson, President-East Valley, FirstBank. "With more than 1,000 worthwhile nonprofit participants, it's easy to find and donate to a local charity you care about."