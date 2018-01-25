Arizona gaming agents serve warrant at Marana bar

MARANA, Ariz. - Agents with the Arizona Department of Gaming served an illegal gambling-related warrant to a Marana bar on Wednesday.

The agents seized illegal gaming evidence including seven computerized slot machines, associated records of operation, and a small sum of cash from The Water Hole, located at 16540 W. Avra Valley Road.

No arrests were made, but four people suspected of operating the illegal gaming machines could face charges ranging from promoting and benefiting from gambling, possession of illegal gambling devices, according to a media release.

If you have a tip concerning a suspected illegal gambling operation anywhere in Arizona, please contact the Arizona Department of Gaming at (602)771-4263.