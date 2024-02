A javelina attacked a man at Canyon Ranch Monday, according to Arizona Game & Fish. The 75-year-old was bitten on his inner thigh and transported to Tucson Medical Center.

This is the second javelina attack at Canyon Ranch in four days. On Feb. 9, a 76-year-old man was attacked by a javelina at a bridge head. The javelina was in a group and lunged at the man after he crossed the bridge. The man was treated at UMC Banner for a skin abrasion and rabies, then released.