Arizona Game and Fish eliminating paper license sales effective Jan. 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As part of a move to modernize their licensing system, the Arizona Game and Fish Department will no longer offer traditional paper licenses sold through license dealers beginning Jan. 1.

Many current dealers will continue to sell licenses after Dec. 31, but they will do so through AZGFD's online purchase system and some dealers will no longer sell licenses after Dec. 31.

Hunters and anglers can find a license dealer offering electronic license purchases on the Arizona Game and Fish website.

Customers can also purchase their hunting, fishing or hunt/fish combo licenses online directly at license.azgfd.com, or in person at AZGFD offices during normal business hours (8-5 M-F).

Licenses purchased online must be paid for with a credit or debit card. Licenses purchased at an AZGFD office can be paid for with card, check or cash.

All licenses except short-term are valid for 365 days.

License Pricing



Resident hunting license - $37

Resident fishing license - $37

Resident hunt/fish combo license - $57

Nonresident fishing license - $55

Nonresident hunt/fish combo license - $160 (nonresident hunters must buy the combo license)

Youth hunt/fish combo license for ages 10-17 - $5 (resident or nonresident)

Short-term hunt/fish combo license - $15/day residents, $20/day nonresidents

Migratory bird stamps ($5)



----

