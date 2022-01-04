Arizona Game and Fish Department seeking information about woman possibly bitten by javelina

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking information about a woman who was possibly bitten by a javelina last month.

On December 20, a woman who was walking her dog may have been bitten in the 1700 block of West Placita Salton, near Lambert Lane in Oro Valley at around 8:30 p.m.

The department is seeking information about the woman for rabies treatment. AZGFD says this is the fifth most recent javelina attack in Oro Valley.

The Oro Valley Police Department is assisting.

Anyone with information about this javelina attack is asked to call 623-236-7201.

@azgfdTucson seeking woman possibly bitten by javelina 8:30 pm 12/20 1700 block of West Placita Salton for rabies treatment. Fifth such attack in Oro Valley recently. @OroValleyPD assisting. Bitten while walking her dog named Reacher, may live nearby. Call 623-236-7201. File pic. pic.twitter.com/6gs8io9hEo — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) January 4, 2022

