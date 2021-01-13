Arizona forms plans for new juvenile correctional facility

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections has announced it is planning a new juvenile correctional facility after the lease for the current lockup expires in seven years.

KJZZ-FM reported that the department leases the Abode Mountain School facility north of Phoenix from the state Land Department. But that lease is set to expire within the next decade.

The department is now seeking a consultant to help identify the type of juvenile correctional facility the agency will need. The department requests the consultant provide at least three location options for the new lockup.

