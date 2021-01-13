Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona forms plans for new juvenile correctional facility

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Scripps
The Arizona Department of Corrections has picked a new company to provide health care at its 10 state-run prisons.
prison bars.jpg
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jan 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-13 14:19:03-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections has announced it is planning a new juvenile correctional facility after the lease for the current lockup expires in seven years.

KJZZ-FM reported that the department leases the Abode Mountain School facility north of Phoenix from the state Land Department. But that lease is set to expire within the next decade.

The department is now seeking a consultant to help identify the type of juvenile correctional facility the agency will need. The department requests the consultant provide at least three location options for the new lockup.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.