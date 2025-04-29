Arizona Forestry awards $5 million to Arizona fire agencies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona fire agencies were awarded nearly $5 million through two grants from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management to support their operations and programs.
Arizona Forestry distributed $4.9 million to fire districts through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding given to Arizona from the federal government.
Governor Katie Hobbs provided a portion of the ARPA money to Arizona Forestry to make this grant program possible.
The funds will help the fire districts improve their service with the purchase of a Type 3 or Type 6 engine or a tactical water tender.
2024 ARPA Funding Awards:
- Corona de Tucson Fire District: Type 6 engine
- Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District: Type 6 engine
- Ponderosa Fire District: Type 6 engine
- Rincon Valley Fire District: Type 6 engine
- Mohave Valley Fire District: Type 6 engine
- Tusayan Fire District: Type 6 engine Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority: Tactical water tender
- Superstition Fire and Medical Authority: Type 6 engine
- Eloy Fire District: Type 6 engine
- Fort Mojave Mesa Fire District: Type 6 engine
- Fort Thomas Rural Fire District: Type 6 engine
- Avra Valley Fire District: Type 3 engine
- Tri City Fire District: Type 6 engine
- Buckskin Fire: Type 6 engine
- Arizona Fire and Medical Authority: Tactical water tender
Arizona Forestry also awarded $80,000 in Rural Fire Capacity (RFC) grant funding to fire agencies to support their critical training and requirement needs.
Agencies awarded 2024/2025 RFC funding include:
- Portal Fire and Rescue
- Mescal Fire District
- Colorado City Fire Department
- Alpine Fire District
- Concho Fire Department
- Duncan Valley Rural Fire District
- Walker Fire Protection Association
- San Simon Fire District
- Joseph City Fire District
- Crown King Fire District
- Peeples Valley Fire District
- Three Points Fire District
- City of Williams