Arizona Forestry awards $5 million to Arizona fire agencies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona fire agencies were awarded nearly $5 million through two grants from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management to support their operations and programs.

Arizona Forestry distributed $4.9 million to fire districts through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding given to Arizona from the federal government.

Governor Katie Hobbs provided a portion of the ARPA money to Arizona Forestry to make this grant program possible.

The funds will help the fire districts improve their service with the purchase of a Type 3 or Type 6 engine or a tactical water tender.

2024 ARPA Funding Awards:



Corona de Tucson Fire District: Type 6 engine

Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District: Type 6 engine

Ponderosa Fire District: Type 6 engine

Rincon Valley Fire District: Type 6 engine

Mohave Valley Fire District: Type 6 engine

Tusayan Fire District: Type 6 engine  Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority: Tactical water tender

Superstition Fire and Medical Authority: Type 6 engine

Eloy Fire District: Type 6 engine

Fort Mojave Mesa Fire District: Type 6 engine

Fort Thomas Rural Fire District: Type 6 engine

Avra Valley Fire District: Type 3 engine

Tri City Fire District: Type 6 engine

Buckskin Fire: Type 6 engine

Arizona Fire and Medical Authority: Tactical water tender

Arizona Forestry also awarded $80,000 in Rural Fire Capacity (RFC) grant funding to fire agencies to support their critical training and requirement needs.

Agencies awarded 2024/2025 RFC funding include:

