Arizona Forestry awards $5 million to Arizona fire agencies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona fire agencies were awarded nearly $5 million through two grants from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management to support their operations and programs.

Arizona Forestry distributed $4.9 million to fire districts through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding given to Arizona from the federal government.

Governor Katie Hobbs provided a portion of the ARPA money to Arizona Forestry to make this grant program possible.

The funds will help the fire districts improve their service with the purchase of a Type 3 or Type 6 engine or a tactical water tender.

2024 ARPA Funding Awards:

  • Corona de Tucson Fire District: Type 6 engine
  • Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District: Type 6 engine
  • Ponderosa Fire District: Type 6 engine
  • Rincon Valley Fire District: Type 6 engine
  • Mohave Valley Fire District: Type 6 engine
  • Tusayan Fire District: Type 6 engine  Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority: Tactical water tender
  • Superstition Fire and Medical Authority: Type 6 engine
  • Eloy Fire District: Type 6 engine
  • Fort Mojave Mesa Fire District: Type 6 engine
  • Fort Thomas Rural Fire District: Type 6 engine
  • Avra Valley Fire District: Type 3 engine
  • Tri City Fire District: Type 6 engine
  • Buckskin Fire: Type 6 engine
  • Arizona Fire and Medical Authority: Tactical water tender

Arizona Forestry also awarded $80,000 in Rural Fire Capacity (RFC) grant funding to fire agencies to support their critical training and requirement needs.
Agencies awarded 2024/2025 RFC funding include:

  • Portal Fire and Rescue
  • Mescal Fire District
  • Colorado City Fire Department
  • Alpine Fire District
  • Concho Fire Department
  • Duncan Valley Rural Fire District
  • Walker Fire Protection Association
  • San Simon Fire District
  • Joseph City Fire District
  • Crown King Fire District
  • Peeples Valley Fire District
  • Three Points Fire District
  • City of Williams
