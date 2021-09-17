Arizona Football to celebrate Hispanic heritage at game vs. NAU

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This week marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and Folklórico dancers at the University of Arizona are getting ready to celebrate.

"We get together to keep our traditions alive," said Grupo Folklórico Miztontli member, Alexa Zozaya.

The group is made up of University of Arizona students and alumni and they will perform at Arizona Stadium this Saturday. The Wildcats take on Northern Arizona University at 7 p.m.

"I think last time, in 2019, there were around 200 dancers and musicians at the same time. It's pretty amazing to see," said Zozaya.

Saturday night's football game will honor Hispanic heritage from start to finish. Arizona Athletics is bringing back the yearly tradition after the pandemic partly put it on hold.

"We do it big for Hispanic heritage because it's the life blood of the Tucson community. We have a rich Hispanic culture within Southern Arizona. We like to celebrate that," said University of Arizona Associate Athletic Director for Diversity, Inclusion and Employee Engagement, Thomas Harris.

Fans are encouraged to wear gear from the university's Hispanic Heritage Collection. Part of the proceeds will go towards the Adalberto and Ana Guerrero Student Center. The center works to create inclusion on campus.

"We'll present those students with a check for over $3,000 on the field during the first quarter. It will be awesome for them to be on the field and hear the excitement when people cheer for that," said Harris.

There's no better place to come together than under stadium lights.

"When you're a minority in a group, it feels good to be celebrated. What they tell us is that they feel seen. It feels great to be celebrated. They feel seen. They feel welcome," said Harris.

To purchase tickets for Saturday's game, click here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

