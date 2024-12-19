Watch Now
Arizona flunks on gun laws, gets "F" from Giffords Law Center

In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
A new report says Arizona is flunking when it comes to its gun laws.

The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violenceis giving Arizona an "F" on its annual gun law scorecard.

The Center cites poor gun law strength as one of the main reasons.

Arizona ranked 41 out of 50 in that category this year.

The state also ranked 14th in gun death rate at 18.7 gun deaths per 100,000 people.

Which is 36% higher than the national average.

Arizona was one of 22 states to get a failing grade on this year's scorecard.

Read the full report here.

