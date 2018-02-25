Arizona firm announces plan for massive Georgia solar plant

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) - An Arizona company is announcing plans to build one of the South's largest solar plants.



Tempe, Arizona-based First Solar intends to build a 2,000-acre solar facility in Georgia's Twiggs County, just south of Macon.



Don Moreland, chairman of the Georgia Solar Energy Association's board of directors, says he believes the announcement is evidence that the state's solar industry "is pretty resilient."



Moreland tells WABE Radio that officials are going to continue to explore new technologies manufactured in Georgia.



First Solar said building the plant could generate 300 to 400 construction jobs.



Once the facility is up and running, it's expected to generate 450 gigawatt hours a year.



First Solar spokesman Steve Krum says that equates to enough power to meet the needs of about 33,000 typical Georgia households.

