2 southern Arizona firefighters injured in crash returning from California wildfires

TUCSON, Ariz. - Two firefighters from southern Arizona are recovering after their fire truck rolled over along a highway in western Nevada Monday.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM), the two firefighters -- from the Elephant Head Volunteer Fire Department in Amado, Arizona -- were returning from California, where they were helping local crews contain the Carr Fire. Their truck blew a tire along Highway 95 outside Hawthorne, Nevada, and rolled over.

Officials said the men had to be extricated from the vehicle after the wreck and were airlifted to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They've since been released.

The DFFM says nearly 400 Arizona firefighters are working on wildfires along the western U.S. Most of them are assigned to fires in California.