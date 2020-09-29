Menu

Arizona fire grows to more than 12,400 acres, 4 homes burned

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Hazy smoke shrouds the nearby mountains from a wildfire in the Tonto National Forest that has grown to more than 12,400 acres with zero containment Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Carefree, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 7:17 PM, Sep 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-28 22:17:40-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Firefighters are working to get a grip on a wildfire north of Phoenix that has destroyed several structures including at least four homes, 10 outbuildings and two vehicles.

The blaze, which was first reported Friday afternoon in the Tonto National Forest, has grown to more than 19 square miles Monday with no containment.

Its cause remains under investigation. Forest officials say the wildfire is burning in grass and brush.

Some residents who evacuated were leaving summer homes.

Crews continue to set backfires to help protect structures and other assets near Cave Creek.

Firefighters are focused on suppressing flames on the fire's northern side.

