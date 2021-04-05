Arizona extends state tax filing deadline to May 17

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Ducey signed legislation Monday that extends the state individual income tax deadline for Arizonans.

The new deadline is Monday, May 17.

“Our economy is on the rise and jobs are growing, but Arizonans throughout the state have still felt the economic impact of the pandemic,” said Governor Ducey. “This extension aligns with the new federal deadline, giving Arizonans more time to file their state income taxes and helping them to avoid penalties. Thank you to Senator T.J. Shope and Representative Shawnna Bolick for leading on legislation that will simplify the tax filing process for Arizonans.”

This new bill ensures that taxpayers will not be charged with late payment penalties or interest if taxes are filed prior to the new deadline.

“Senate Bill 1297 gives Arizonans certainty on their tax filing deadline,” said Senator Shope. “Giving Arizonans the freedom to file their state taxes at the same time as their federal taxes makes sense, and it helps them avoid feeling rushed. Thank you to Governor Ducey and my fellow legislators who supported this bill.”