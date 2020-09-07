Menu

Arizona endorses plan to sell Colorado River water to suburb

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
FILE - This Sept. 9, 2011 file photo shows the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at a the popular Horseshoe Bend in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Page, Ariz. Western U.S. states that have agreed to begin taking less water next month from the drought-stricken Colorado River got praise and a push Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 from the nation&#39;s top water official. U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman told federal, state and local water managers from seven states that the promises are crucial to ensuring that more painful cuts aren&#39;t required. On Jan. 1, Arizona, Nevada and Mexico start taking less water from the river. California, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, several Native American tribes and farmers also have a stake in the river that supports about 40 million people.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Water Resources has endorsed a company’s proposal to sell water from farmland near the Colorado River to a a fast-growing Phoenix suburb despite complaints of possible negative effects for communities along the river.

The Arizona Republic reported the state agency recommended approval of the water sale by GSC Farm LLC to the Queen Creek suburb. GSC Farm sought state approval last year to permanently leave three quarters of a square mile of farmland dry and sell its annual entitlement of about 678 million gallons to Queen Creek for a one-time payment of $21 million.

