Arizona educators say they are not satisfied with Governor Ducey's wage increase plan

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - Governor Ducey offered to give teachers a 20% raise by 2020. 10% would be given before the start of the 2018-2019 school year.

Arizona Educators United and the Arizona Education Association announced they are not satisfied with the proposal.

The plan also included $371,000,000 dollars for district additional assistance. That money can be spent on items like busses and maintenance.

Another massive walk-in is being planned for this Wednesday and this week is being called a,"Red Alert".

A walk-out vote could also be released in the coming days.

President of the Arizona Educators Association, Joe Thomas, says the strength of the movement is growing and an example of that is having Governor Ducey at the bargaining table.