Arizona education earns a D+ on state report card, ranks 45th in nation

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - For the third consecutive year, Arizona is among the worst states in the nation for education. That is according to an annual report published by Education Week, a national newspaper for education topics.

Our state has received a D+ for school funding and poverty gap in an annual report card published this month. It ranked 45th among the 50 states in the rankings for 2018.

The Education Week report card analyzed three categories to determine rankings:

Chance for Success: C

Measures the poverty gap. The category looks at factors such as parents' education attainment, job longevity and income.

Academic achievement: C-

Measures math and reading scores and graduation rates.

School financing: D-

The state's worst rankings. Arizona was ranked 46 in the nation.

Unfortunately, the ranking is not new to Arizona, the state's grade has not changed for three years. Governor Doug Ducey has promised to focus on improving education. He believes more money needs to be invested in education. Most of his proposed $10.1 billion budget is dedicated to education.

The U.S. did not receive good scores either. It got a C as an overall score.



