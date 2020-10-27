Menu

Arizona education board makes Holocaust learning requirement

Posted at 2:24 PM, Oct 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-27 17:24:43-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona State Board of Education has voted to make learning about the Holocaust and other genocides a requirement for middle and high school students across the state, mirroring proposed legislation that failed.

KJZZ-FM reported that the board has added these subjects to the minimum course of study and competency goals and graduation requirements for Arizona students. Previously, these subjects were part of the board’s History and Social Science standards.

The House bill, sponsored in part by Aaron Lieberman, was introduced earlier this year but didn't go anywhere after the coronavirus pandemic cut short the legislative session.

