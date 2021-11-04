Watch
Arizona DPS: Trooper injured in hit-and-run crash

Posted at 8:06 AM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 11:06:03-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper suffered minor injuries in a hit-and-run crash Thursday in metro Phoenix.

The DPS says the crash occurred around 5 a.m. near Interstate 10 and 91st Avenue and that officers were searching the area for the suspect.

Details on the trooper’s injuries and circumstances of the incident weren’t immediately released.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

