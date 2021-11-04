Arizona DPS: Trooper injured in hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper suffered minor injuries in a hit-and-run crash Thursday in metro Phoenix.
The DPS says the crash occurred around 5 a.m. near Interstate 10 and 91st Avenue and that officers were searching the area for the suspect.
Details on the trooper’s injuries and circumstances of the incident weren’t immediately released.
