Arizona DPS: Trooper injured in hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper suffered minor injuries in a hit-and-run crash Thursday in metro Phoenix.

The DPS says the crash occurred around 5 a.m. near Interstate 10 and 91st Avenue and that officers were searching the area for the suspect.

Details on the trooper’s injuries and circumstances of the incident weren’t immediately released.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

