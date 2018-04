The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is getting some recognition from USA Today.

The museum is one of twenty contestants up for best zoo in the 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.

According to the USA Today website, there are 230 facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. A panel of travel experts nominated their favorite accredited zoos "that excel in the fields of animal care and enrichment, while also facilitating meaningful interactions between animals and human visitors."

You can vote until April 30th and the ten winners will be announced on May 4th.