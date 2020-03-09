Arizona Department of Public Safety director to retire

PHOENIX (AP) — The longtime head of the Arizona Department of Public Safety will retire next month.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday that DPS Director Col. Frank Milstead is stepping down after leading the agency for six years.

Ducey has appointed DPS Lt. Col. Heston Silbert to take over. The governor called Milstead a “trusted, proven leader." Milstead has worked in metro Phoenix law enforcement for more than 30 years including as chief of the Mesa Police Department. His father, Ralph Milstead, was also a DPS director.

Milstead is set to retire April 3.

