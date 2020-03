TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Education is set to hold a job fair in Tucson Saturday.

The job fair is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Doubletree Hilton Reid Park, 445 South Alvernon Way.

Schools and job-seekers will have the opportunity to network, get an interview, fingerprinting, along with certification information.

Districts and Charter schools are looking for administrators, teachers, staff, and related service providers.

For more information or to register, visit here.