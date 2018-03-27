Arizona Department of Education asks for input on proposed education standards

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Education wants input on their new proposed education standards.

They released detailed drafts Monday of their new standards for science, history and local sciences.

The presentations outline the content of each course for students of all ages.

The Department of Education is opening up a two-month public review period with two public meetings.

April 5th is the meeting about the new science standards and April 6th they will go over history and social sciences.

Those meetings will be live-streamed and recorded for people who are unable to attend.

For more information on the proposed standards, visit azed.gov.