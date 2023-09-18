Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona Dental Board considers new rules for anesthesiology

The Arizona Dental Board is considering changes to who can administer anesthesia.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 13:27:10-04

Changes could be coming to dental offices across Arizona.

The state's dental board is considering changing rules relating to anesthesia and who can administer it to children.

Nearly six years ago, a toddler in Yuma died. The toddler had just visited the dentist. Ever since, some state lawmakers had raised concerns and given the board a deadline to act.

Under proposed changes, dentists with a permit in anesthesiology would have to apply for another endorsement to give anesthesia to kids younger than 8.

They'd also have to be evaluated every two years.

Once the board votes on the potential changes, they will open things up for public comment.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

If You Give a Child a Book

Click to Donate Today