Arizona Dental Board considers new rules for anesthesiology

Changes could be coming to dental offices across Arizona.

The state's dental board is considering changing rules relating to anesthesia and who can administer it to children.

Nearly six years ago, a toddler in Yuma died. The toddler had just visited the dentist. Ever since, some state lawmakers had raised concerns and given the board a deadline to act.

Under proposed changes, dentists with a permit in anesthesiology would have to apply for another endorsement to give anesthesia to kids younger than 8.

They'd also have to be evaluated every two years.

Once the board votes on the potential changes, they will open things up for public comment.

