Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona courts operations change amid COVID-19

Posted: 7:25 PM, Mar 13, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-13 22:25:01-04
items.[0].videoTitle
An order issued Friday afternoon says jury trials already in progress will continue, but all other cases will be postponed at least until April 10.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Coronavirus concerns are curtailing operations at all of Arizona's Federal Courthouses.

An order issued Friday afternoon says jury trials already in progress will continue, but all other cases will be postponed at least until April 10.

Judges can hold hearings without juries at their discretion.

Functions like citizenship ceremonies often held at Federal courthouses will also be postponed.

At the state court level jury trials will continue, but the courts will discourage less essential visits like school tours and work to do more hearings by telephone.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 EVENING NEWS AT 5, 6, AND 10

KGUN 9 EVENING NEWS

Pat Parris, Valerie Cavazos, Cuyler Diggs, and Jason Barr bring you the latest news and information weeknights at 5, 6, and 10.