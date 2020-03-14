Arizona courts operations change amid COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — Coronavirus concerns are curtailing operations at all of Arizona's Federal Courthouses.

An order issued Friday afternoon says jury trials already in progress will continue, but all other cases will be postponed at least until April 10.

Judges can hold hearings without juries at their discretion.

Functions like citizenship ceremonies often held at Federal courthouses will also be postponed.

At the state court level jury trials will continue, but the courts will discourage less essential visits like school tours and work to do more hearings by telephone.