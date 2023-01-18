Arizona Court of Appeals upholds state mail-in voting laws

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Court of Appeals says the state's mail-in voting law is not unconstitutional and did not violate a secrecy clause.

Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward claimed the mail-in law violated the state's constitution.

The Mojave Superior Court said the Arizona law allowed for voting in secret and gave people enough secrecy when doing so.

Following the Mojave Court's ruling, the Court of Appeals agreed that the state's law does not require voters to tell anyone who they voted for.

In 2022, the Arizona Republican Party filed an injunction but a judge dismissed the case.