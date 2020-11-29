Arizona county prosecutors join in dropping pot charges

PHOENIX (AP) - Top prosecutors in the vast majority of Arizona counties are dropping all existing possession of marijuana cases even before a new voter-approved law eliminating criminal penalties for having small amounts of the drug takes effect.

An Associated Press survey of county attorneys received responses from 13 of 15 elected county attorneys.

All 13 said they were either immediately dropping existing cases or pausing prosecutions and planning to drop them when Proposition 207 is certified.

That's expected Monday.

The decisions mean thousands of people facing criminal charges will have that record wiped clean.