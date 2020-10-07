Arizona county officials consider rescinding virus emergency

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Officials in an Arizona county plan to wait until later in the week before deciding whether to rescind an ongoing state of emergency resulting from the pandemic.

Today’s News Herald reported Mohave County officials are unsure what impact the decision may have on grant funding distributed by the state.

The county Board of Supervisors scheduled a special meeting Thursday to discuss the possible consequences for the county’s $9.1 million in federal coronavirus relief funding.

State health officials on Tuesday reported 604 additional known COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 222,538 cases and 5,733 deaths.

