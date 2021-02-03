Arizona county discards over 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County public health officials say that more than 500 unused doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been discarded at five distribution sites, but that doing so helps maintain quality.

KPHO-TV reported Tuesday it learned through a public records request that 553 doses were wasted between Dec. 17 and Jan. 20. County spokesperson Fields Moseley says the health department works diligently to prevent unnecessary waste but said some is unavoidable.

The county said some people do not show up for appointments after the doses have already been thawed for the day. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey characterized vaccine doses being wasted as shocking and unacceptable.

