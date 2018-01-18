Arizona could be 10th state to ban conversion therapy

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Arizona could become the tenth state to ban conversion therapy for LGBT teens.

A new bill would make it illegal for mental health professionals to try to change a minor's sexual orientation or gender identity.

Conversion therapy was already banned in Pima County last year.

Lawmakers behind the bill say it will likely be tough to pass in Arizona's conservative legislature, but that the proposal will protect teens from what the call a harmful practice.

