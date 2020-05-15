Menu

Arizona Corporation Commission ballot down to 2 Republicans

Posted at 1:55 PM, May 15, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has disqualified Kim Owens from the Corporation Commission primary ballot, leaving only two Republicans in a race to fill three seats.

The public relations firm executive faced two legal challenges to her nominating petitions, with lawsuits arguing that many of the signatures she had gathered were signed by ineligible voters, signed incorrectly or were duplicates.

A Superior Court judge had ruled that she had enough valid signatures but the state Supreme Court reversed the decision Thursday. Owens said it's unfortunate when voters aren’t the ones to determine who will represent them. She is reviewing the court order.

