Arizona congresswoman Debbie Lesko has gallbladder removed

Debbie Lesko
Posted at 1:02 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 16:02:19-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko says she has undergone successful surgery to remove her gallbladder and won’t return to Washington until she can recover.

She also said Wednesday that her doctors have advised her not to fly for at least 10 days, so she will remain in Arizona to rest and recover.” Lesko previously said doctors recommended she have the surgery after she experienced gastrointestinal problems during the last several weeks.

A former state legislator, Lesko represents Arizona’s 8th Congressional District on the west side of metro Phoenix. She won a special election to the U.S. House in May 2018 to fill a vacancy and in 2020 was reelected to her second full term.

