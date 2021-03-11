Arizona city to get new plant to make electric vehicle parts

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The northern Arizona city of Flagstaff has announced that it has been selected by a Michigan-company as the site for a new plant for manufacturing parts for electric vehicles.

Flagstaff's announcement said Ludington, Michigan-based UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries’ new production plant will be located in part of a former Walgreen’s distribution center.

The announcement said the plant should begin operations by late April and is expected to provide 120 jobs in the next year and 350 within five years. The company currently has plants in Ludington, Michigan; Paducah, Kentucky and San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

