Arizona child care centers struggle to survive during virus

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Less than a third of Arizona's preschools and child care centers remain open as the industry struggles with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arizona Daily Star reported requests for child care remain low despite Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's call for Arizona to gradually reopen following a temporary statewide closure of nonessential businesses in March.

There are approximately 2,500 licensed child care centers, preschools and in-home providers in Arizona and about 800 of those are currently open.

Facilities operating under Centers for Disease Control guidelines have limited classroom groups to no more than 10, including teachers.