Arizona Child and Family Advocacy Centers awarded $600K in grants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly $600,000 in grants have been awarded to Child and Family Advocacy Centers throughout Arizona, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday.

The funds will provide support programs and resources that help victims of family violence and sexual assault, according to the AGO. The funds will go 20 different CFACs.

“Victims of crime should be treated with respect and dignity throughout the justice system,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “We are proud to play a role in ensuring these centers have the resources needed to continue to unite law enforcement, prosecutors, and mental and medical professionals with the shared goal of reducing stress and trauma for victims of abuse.”

During 2019 and 2020, CFACs provided assistance to over 40,000 victims, including adult abuse victims, vulnerable adult abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence, teen sex trafficking and homicide.

Below are the following advocacy centers, grant amounts awarded: