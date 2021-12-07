Arizona Bowl recognizes Tucson teacher with award

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Bowl is honoring 17 southern Arizona teachers this month, as part of the 'Extra Yard for Teachers Program.'

Each recipient of the 'Great Teachers Change Lives' award will get a certificate and $1,000. One of the winners is a physical education teacher at Los Ninos Elementary School in Tucson.

P.E. teacher Roy Massani said "It means a lot, I try to keep our kids as involved as possible, whether in class or at recess or in between classes as you can see there's a lot of equipment out here and then I have some older stuff I have for recess and different things over there, so I'm glad I can buy even more for them."

The additional winners will be announced during the Arizona Bowl on December 31.

