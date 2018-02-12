Arizona Beer Week helps out local brewery

TUCSON, Ariz. - The 8th annual Arizona Beer Week is underway, and one local Tucson brewery is celebrating a financial boost, along with it's craft beer.

"Overall, I'm seeing about a 10-15% increase in revenue," Benjamin Vernon said.

He's the head brewer at the Crooked Tooth Brewing Company near downtown Tucson. They've had their shop there for a little over a year. Last year they were brand new around the time of Arizona Beer Week, so this year they're seeing the effects of the celebration, he said.

Currently, there are more than 20 local breweries open for business in Tucson. Vernon anticipates more are on the way.

"The craft beer scene is booming in Tucson," he said.

It is #ArizonaBeerWeek! I’m at the Crooked Tooth Brewing Company, to discuss how this helps them out. Pretty cool operation here, totally local. Hop on to @kgun9 at 5, to see the story we’ve got on tap pic.twitter.com/DccatHsu19 — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowTV) February 11, 2018

It's a business that relies heavily on local clientele, according to Vernon, and Tucson is a great breeding ground for local businesses.

"It's the local scene that Tucson thrives in," Vernon said. "I think that whenever you have that support of your community, and you can give back to your community, then it just starts to cycle. Tucson just loves that."

Carly Greer, a customer and beer enthusiast, is thrilled to see so many craft breweries open up in town. She was at the Crooked Tooth Brewing Company to kick off a day of celebrating Arizona Beer Week.

"Anything local is important," she said. "I love our local breweries."

As is the case with most of the craft breweries in town, Crooked Tooth is the epitome of a local spot. All of the beer that's sold there is made there, and distributed to places around town.

"Those kegs instantly are going in there and being put on tap," Vernon said. "So it's literally as fresh as it can get."

It's the fresh flavor that keeps bringing customers back, for beers that aren't as expensive as one may think.

"You can go to any bar and get a beer for $6," Greer said. "You can get a really good beer for $6 at some of the craft breweries."

