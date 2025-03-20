Arizona Attorney General Mayes to host Town Hall in Tucson

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes will cover a range of topics when she hosts a town hall in Tucson on Thursday, March 27.

Mayes will discuss her work protecting fair housing ahead of National Fair Housing Month, according to a news release from her office.

She will also update Tucsonans on the lawsuits filed against the Trump Administration.

Mayes will be joined by LD 20 Rep. Betty Villegas to discuss residents' rights under the Arizona Fair Housing Act, "emphasize steps constituents should take to protect themselves from housing discrimination, and answer questions about fair housing and the requirements of our civil rights laws," the news release said.

The town hall will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the YWCA of Southern Arizona, 525 N. Bonita Ave.

You can attend by clicking this link to RSVP.