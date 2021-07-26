Watch
Arizona artist to collaborate with LL Cool J

Old school meets new school in a new collaboration for one Arizona artist.
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jul 26, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Old school meets new school in a new collaboration for one Arizona artist.

Arizona artist J. Pierce who got famous after Samuel L. Jackson wore a shirt he designed on Jimmy Kimmel.

RELATED: Shout-out on Jimmy Kimmel launches career of Arizona artist

Since then, Pierce has completed murals, paintings and other artwork for large companies, celebrities and athletes. The next on his list is LL Cool J.

On Friday, Pierce posted on Instagram that he'll be working with LL Cool J-Rock The Bells.

He also called LL Cool J a business partner in the post. So far, there's no word on the agreement the two made.

