Arizona Appeals Court denies Clements' appeal in Gonzalez murder case

An Arizona court has denied the appeal of Christopher Clements, the man convicted of kidnapping and murdering 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez.

Clements argued, among other points, that the trial court improperly declined to strike expert testimony about the location of his cell phone due to a disclosure violation, according to court documents.

The court did not agree with Clements' arguments and through a 24-page decision ultimately chose to affirm his convictions and sentences.

Clements was found guilty in 2022 of kidnapping and murdering Gonzalez in 2014. He received a life sentence.

In February of this year, Clements was also found guilty of murdering 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012, in which he was given a second life sentence.