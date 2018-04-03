Arizona among top ranked states for having the most stress

The study looked at 38 factors that can make a state either stressful or relaxing to residents. Among those factors on the checklist are hours worked per week, amount of sleep adults get and personal finances.
In the categories of work, money, family and health & safety, Arizona was the third most stressful state due to family-related issues. As for the others, Arizona was still in the top 20 at 17th, 18th and 19th respectively.
As for the most stressed state in the nation, Louisiana takes the top spot while Minnesota is the best place to be with the least amount of stress.