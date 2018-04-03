Arizona among top ranked states for having the most stress

TUCSON, Ariz. - Living in Arizona may come with the perks of beautiful sunsets, open roads and enjoyable weather but the Grand Canyon State may have a downside.

A new WalletHub study revealed Arizona ranks 11th out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia as being the most stressed.

The study looked at 38 factors that can make a state either stressful or relaxing to residents. Among those factors on the checklist are hours worked per week, amount of sleep adults get and personal finances.

In the categories of work, money, family and health & safety, Arizona was the third most stressful state due to family-related issues. As for the others, Arizona was still in the top 20 at 17th, 18th and 19th respectively.

As for the most stressed state in the nation, Louisiana takes the top spot while Minnesota is the best place to be with the least amount of stress.