Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona agency investigates water contamination from base

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps file photo
Luke Air Force Base: F-16 crashes near Bagdad
Posted at 12:26 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 14:26:08-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona agency that regulates utilities is calling together water companies near Luke Air Force Base in metro Phoenix, where the drinking water has been found to be contaminated with chemicals commonly found in firefighting foam.

The Arizona Corporation Commission is meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss the recent discovery of the chemicals. The discovery prompted the U.S. Air Force to distribute bottled water to thousands of residents and business owners. Commissioner Anna Tovar has encouraged affected residents to join the meeting being held online. The contaminants have affected drinking water for about 6,000 people living in roughly 1,600 homes.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.