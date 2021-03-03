Arizona agency investigates water contamination from base

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona agency that regulates utilities is calling together water companies near Luke Air Force Base in metro Phoenix, where the drinking water has been found to be contaminated with chemicals commonly found in firefighting foam.

The Arizona Corporation Commission is meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss the recent discovery of the chemicals. The discovery prompted the U.S. Air Force to distribute bottled water to thousands of residents and business owners. Commissioner Anna Tovar has encouraged affected residents to join the meeting being held online. The contaminants have affected drinking water for about 6,000 people living in roughly 1,600 homes.

