Ariz. Dept. of Education issues statement on federal funding pause

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne said in a statement Tuesday that the Arizona Department of Education will draw down the funds needed during the two-week pause on all federal grants.

The statement reads: “We have received notice from the U.S. Department of Education indicating that this pause does not affect funding for Title I economically disadvantaged schools, special education funding or other formula grants. Nevertheless, because there are many details yet to be clarified, as a contingency I have directed this department to draw down the funds needed during the two-week period covered by the federal pause. Like all state education agencies throughout the country, we are expecting further details from the federal government on the implications of this pause so we can respond accordingly.”

Horne said the Office Of Management and Budget called for a two-week pause on all federal grants so that political staff at each agency could ensure "that the programs are consistent with administration priorities and bans on requirements for diversity, equity, and inclusion and the pause on foreign aid."